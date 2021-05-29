Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 29 2021



PML-N advises removal of PPP, ANP from PDM till both parties respond to show-cause notices

Saturday May 29, 2021

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan. Photo: Geo. tv/SCREENGRAB
  • PML-N has proposed the removal of PPP and ANP from PDM till both parties respond to the show-cause notices issued to them.
  • Development comes during PDM's meeting today.
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says instead of responding to show-cause notices, both parties ridiculed PDM.

PML-N on Saturday proposed that PPP and ANP be officially removed from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) till both parties respond to the show-cause notices issued to them for violating the alliance's principles, sources said.

The development came during PDM's main meeting held today.

During the meeting, a briefing on the show-cause notices was provided to the PDM by Secretary-General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi said that instead of responding to the notices, both parties ridiculed PDM.

Read more: PDM parties to form new bloc in Senate minus PPP, ANP

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked both parties to reconsider their decision to leave the alliance but they have not responded to that either," the PML-N leader said, adding that the time had now come for PDM to make a decision on its own.

"PML-N's position on both parties is clear," he added.

PDM serves show-cause notices to PPP, ANP

PDM served show-cause notices to PPP and ANP over violation of PDM principles in April.

PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had approved the issuance of the show-cause notices to both parties.

Read more: ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources

PPP was asked to explain within a week, its move to get its candidate former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani appointed as Leader of the Opposition in Senate without the blessing of the Opposition alliance.

On the other hand, a similar notice was also issued to the ANP for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in the government’s ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators to constitute major support.


