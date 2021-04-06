Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Waqar Satti

ANP decides to part ways with PDM: sources

By
Waqar Satti

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan. Photo: File

  • ANP cross at PDM over being issued a show-cause notice.
  • PDM had issued show-cause notices to the PPP, ANP a day earlier.
  • Both parties were asked to explain why they sought support from government allies for the Senate Opposition leader seat.

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) has decide to part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the latter issued show-cause notices to the former a day earlier, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources told Geo News the ANP leadership held consultations over the matter after which the party decided it was time to part ways with the 10-party alliance.

"The ANP is cross at the PDM over the show-cause notices matter," said the sources.

A day earlier, the PDM had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and the ANP.

Both the parties were directed to explain as to why they sought support from government senators in the election of the Opposition leader in Senate, as this move on their part caused damage to the Opposition alliance and the movement.

Show-cause notices were issued by PDM General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. The two were asked to explain their decision to seek help from treasury senators and why they violated the PDM principles.

Talking to the media in Parliament House a day earlier, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the notices had been issued to both parties with the approval of the PDM president.

“This is against the PDM narrative and the PDM will decide the matter,” he had said, adding seven days had been given to the two parties to file their reply. “Whatever reply is received will be presented in the PDM summit meeting.”

