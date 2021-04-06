Can't connect right now! retry
PPP decides to respond to PDM's show-cause notice

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

File photo of Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari addressing the press conference.
  • PPP has decided to give full response to the PDM over its issuance of show cause notices.
  • PPP has decided to convene a meeting of the CEC immediately after the development.
  • As per party sources, PPP would respond in an aggressive rather than conciliatory manner.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to give a full response to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over its move to issue show-cause notices, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the senior leaders of the party to respond strongly to the show-cause notice.

Sources said that following the direction of Bilawal Bhutto, PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and others, will prepare a reply which will be sent to Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for final approval.

PPP has decided to convene a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) immediately after the development.

As per party sources, PPP would respond in an aggressive rather than conciliatory manner.

PDM serves show-cause notices to PPP, ANP

PDM served show-cause notices to PPP and ANP over violation of PDM principles yesterday.

PDM chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman approved the issuance of the show-cause notices to both parties.

PPP has been asked to explain within a week, its conduct of getting appointed its candidate, former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, by defying the consensus decision of component parties of the Opposition alliance.

On the other hand, a similar notice was also being issued to the ANP for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in government’s ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators to constitute major support.

ANP parts ways with PDM

Leaders of the Awami National Party have withdrawn from the Pakistan Democratic Movement after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.

The decision was announced by Ameer Haider Khan Hoti during a press conference in Peshawar. 

