Karachi's newly appointed police chief determined to end street crimes

Karachi city police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas. Photo: File

Karachi police chief poses as an ordinary victim of a stolen vehicle at a Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

City's top cop dismayed over SHO's negligent response.

Warns police officers of future visits to police stations and stern action if SHOs and staff do not take their jobs seriously.

KARACHI: The newly-appointed police chief of the city, Additional IGP Imran Yaqoob Minhas, has vowed to eliminate street crimes from the city, as per a report in The News.

Minhas, acting as an ordinary citizen, arrived at a police station at Shahrah-e-Faisal to lodge a complaint against his car being stolen. The Karachi police chief wanted to check the police's response to the complaint of an ordinary citizen, said the Karachi Police in a press statement.

Apparently, Minhas was quite shocked at the way he was treated there. The top cop of the crime-riddled metropolis could not endure the behaviour of police officials that hundreds of ordinary men and women face on a daily basis.

He also called the SHO and night-duty staff at the Karachi Police Office after the police at the police station failed to professionally deal with the street crime matter. He ordered police to formulate a strategy and implement it to resolve citizens' issues.

Minhas warned the SHO of the said police station, saying that he would face strict action if found neglecting duties the next time. He also showed his intention to pay surprise visits to police stations to monitor the performance of the SHOs and their staff in future.

Minhas took charge of his responsibilities as the city’s new top cop on Tuesday after his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Memon had relinquished the position.

The Sindh government had on May 11 swapped the posts of the Karachi police and Special Branch chiefs, appointing Minhas as Karachi Range additional IGP and Memon as Special Branch additional IGP.

Minhas, after his appointment earlier this month, had called upon police officers to be friendly when dealing with the public.

He had directed police officials to increase coordination with the masses, warning that he would pay surprise visits to review the SHOs’ performances.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy in the implementation of the SOPs issued by the government in view of Covid-19. Strict action will be taken against the SHOs who fail to enforce the SOPs," he had said.

Talking about the investigation process, he had said the investigation wing is the backbone of the police department, and directed the SPs (Investigations) to review the measures taken for improving the investigation process. He also ordered coordination between the investigations and operations wings of the police from arrest to conviction from courts.