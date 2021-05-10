Imran Yaqoob appointed as new Karachi police chief

Imran Yaqoob Minhas. — Twitter

The new police chief has replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon.



The Sindh government appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, a notification from the Services, General, Administration, and Coordination Department said Monday.

The new police chief has exchanged portfolios with Ghulam Nabi Memon, as the latter is now posted as the additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.

The newly appointed Karachi police chief received his primary and higher education from the port city. After that, he joined the civil service in 1991 in the 19th Common Course.

Minhas started his career in the Police Service of Pakistan from Punjab, after which he served in Sindh and Balochistan.

He has served as a town police officer, Clifton, DIG West, Karachi, DIG Traffic, Karachi, inspector general jails, Karachi, and then additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.