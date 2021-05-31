Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

Representational image. Photo: File

  • Matric exams to be held from July 14.
  • Inter exams to be held from June 26.
  • Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon, says controller examinations Lahore board. 

Lahore: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE Lahore)  announced on Monday that matric and intermediate exams will take place on July 14 and June 26 respectively. 

The BISE controller also advised the staff that will be responsible for administering the tests to get themselves vaccinated. 

"Examination staff are advised to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves," he said. 

Professor Nasir Jamil, the Controller for Examinations of the Lahore Board of Secondary Education, said preparations for exams are in the final phase. 

"Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon," he said, adding that exams will be held under strict compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines and SOPs. 

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today
Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today

Pakistan observes 'World No Tobacco Day' today
Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight

Gwadar fisherman catches rare croaker fish off Jiwani coast, becomes rich overnight
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid
Jahangir Tareen denies meeting high-ranked govt official

Jahangir Tareen denies meeting high-ranked govt official
Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims: Noorul Haq Qadri
Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months
Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar
Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus

Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus
Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane

Ceasefire along LoC first step towards normalisation of Pak-India ties: Naravane
NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19

NCOC suggests postponement of AJK election due to COVID-19
PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

PIA brings 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Latest

view all