BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

Lahore: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE Lahore) announced on Monday that matric and intermediate exams will take place on July 14 and June 26 respectively.

The BISE controller also advised the staff that will be responsible for administering the tests to get themselves vaccinated.

"Examination staff are advised to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves," he said.

Professor Nasir Jamil, the Controller for Examinations of the Lahore Board of Secondary Education, said preparations for exams are in the final phase.

"Candidates will be issued roll number slips soon," he said, adding that exams will be held under strict compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines and SOPs.