entertainment
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman’s hubby Keith Urban shares heartwarming post

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban won hearts as he shared a mesmerising post on social media.

The Australian-American singer, who has been married to actress Nicole since 2006, shared summary of his new song 'Out The Cage' – and many of us will relate to the heartfelt meaning.

Keith penned: "'Out The Cage' isn’t about any one specific thing, but 'confinement' of every kind, whether it's real, imagined, at the hands of other forces, or of our own making - the desire and the fight to be released from that is the core spirit of this song. It’s about liberation from all that is imprisoning us.

"You can't break me, there's a new day coming," the singer revealed, besides the cover photo for his single, which shows a young – and very cool looking - Keith with a guitar.

The actress also delighted fans with her own little piece of freedom as she shared a photo of herself enjoying a run in the most beautiful surroundings: The Big Little Lies star wrote: "Running into the weekend."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently returned to their home in America with their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, after several months in Australia.

