'Happy Birthday warrior': Babar Azam wishes Mohammad Rizwan as he turns 29

Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam and Pakistan's ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Babar Azam

ABU DHABI: Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note to his teammate and ace batsman Mohammad Rizwan on his 29th birthday.

"Wishing our warrior Mohammad Rizwan, a Happy Birthday. One of the most hardworking and finest performers out there. I pray for your happiness and success all around," Babar wrote a birthday wish for Rizwan on Twitter.

Rizwan, born on June 1, 1992, is playing for Pakistan in international cricket since 2015.



The duo recently created records for themselves, adding several accolades to their name following a remarkable win over South Africa in the 3rd T20I at Centurion.

They both created highest partnership for any wicket in T20I run chases by any team. Previously, the record was with Matin Guptil and Kane Williamson who had scored 171* against Pakistan at Hamilton in 2016.