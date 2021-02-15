Can't connect right now! retry
Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior, says Babar Azam after winning series against South Africa

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan speaking to the media while skipper Babar Azam looks on. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Babar Azam says the best part of the South Africa series win was the level of commitment shown by every member of the team
  • Credits Mohammad Rizwan for his exemplary performance
  • Says both Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali played responsible cricket to steer the team to success

LAHORE: Following the debacle in New Zealand where the green shirts performed poorly, skipper Babar Azam has expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance and declared Mohammad Rizwan “a true warrior” who played a key role in the T20 series victory against South Africa.

The captain took to Twitter Sunday to express his jubilation over the “level of commitment” the players displayed during the series.

“The best part of this series win is the level of commitment shown by every single member of Team Pakistan. This faith in each other, the perseverance, dedication and mental toughness will take us a long way,” Azam said in his social media message.

Read more: Pakistanis lash out at Mohammad Hafeez for Sarfaraz jibe

Mohammad Rizwan, who was given the Man of the Series award, got a special mention from the skipper.

“Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior!” he said.

Who is the no 1 wicketkeeper-batsman?

A controversy has been raging in Pakistan’s cricket circles on who the number 1 wicketkeeper-batsman of Pakistan is since Rizwan was inducted into the team to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan becomes first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper to score 100 in T20I

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to intervene to calm the nerves when Hafeez took a jibe at former skipper Ahmed, saying Rizwan is the number 1 wicketkeeper-batsman in the country.

Ahmed had responded angrily to Hafeez, saying positiveness is expected from a senior player like him.

‘Demonstrate fearless cricket’

Earlier, in the post-match press conference, Azam expressed his delight on the come back of spinner Muhammad Nawaz and pacer Hasan Ali in the T20 format, saying both players justified their inclusion in the team.

“The domestic circuit is the best way for the players to regain lost form and then make a come back in the national team based on their performance," he said.

He said both Nawaz and Hasan played responsible cricket to steer the team to success.

The skipper urged the team to demonstrate fearless cricket to elevate performance and said both Nawaz and Ali exhibited a fearless brand of cricket.

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who encouraged the team on Twitter and hoped they will continue to show the same spirit.

