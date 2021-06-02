Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
AFP

US risks ´losing a friend´, Erdogan warns before meeting Biden

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that the United States risked "losing a precious friend" if it tries to corner his country, speaking two weeks before his first meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Already tense, relations between the two NATO states have further deteriorated since Biden replaced Erdogan´s ally Donald Trump in January, with the new president making a point of highlighting Turkey´s dire human rights record.

When asked about Ankara-Washington relations, Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish state broadcaster TRT on Tuesday that "those who corner the Republic of Turkey will lose a precious friend".

Erdogan´s combative stance comes ahead of the first meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Biden was in no rush to speak with the Turkish leader after taking office, waiting three months before calling Erdogan in April.

That call was also on the eve of Biden´s historic decision to recognise the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman empire during World War I, a move that outraged Turkey which rejects that term.

"What is the reason for our tensions (with the US)? The so-called Armenian genocide," Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Don´t have you have any other problems to deal with rather than advocating for Armenia?"

He also listed several issues that have strained relations since 2016, including US support for Kurdish militias in Syria that Turkey deems "terrorists".

"If the United States is indeed our ally, should they side with the terrorists or with us? Unfortunately, they continue to support the terrorists," he said.

Erdogan had previously indicated he intended to mend ties with Biden, last week saying their meeting will be a "harbinger of a new era" in US-Turkey relations.

On Tuesday Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003, said he has always managed to work with the person in the White House "whether he is a Republican or a Democract".

More From World:

COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens

COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens
Coronavirus variants get new names

Coronavirus variants get new names
US to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in 20 days: official

US to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in 20 days: official
'Survivor, activist, legend': Malala to feature on July cover of British Vogue magazine

'Survivor, activist, legend': Malala to feature on July cover of British Vogue magazine
WHO green lights Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

WHO green lights Sinovac vaccine for emergency use
Malaysia goes into lockdown after coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia goes into lockdown after coronavirus cases spike
Saudi Arabia lifts mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals

Saudi Arabia lifts mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals
Insects: French restaurant serves up food of the future

Insects: French restaurant serves up food of the future
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
EU to launch virus recovery plan in June

EU to launch virus recovery plan in June
Benjamin Netanyahu's disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him

Benjamin Netanyahu's disparate rivals try to nail down pact to unseat him
European Commission urges easing coronavirus restrictions for vaccinated individuals

European Commission urges easing coronavirus restrictions for vaccinated individuals

Latest

view all