Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Twitter updates its help centre to monitor hateful content

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Individuals are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as they pose with an S4 smartphone in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo: Reuters

In a bid to promote healthy conversation on the platform, Twitter said on Wednesday that it has updated the Twitter Help Centre to more clearly articulate and take firm action against hateful or abusive content on the social media site.

The micro-blogging site said that hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies prohibit abuse and harassment of protected categories, and cover a wide range of behaviours.

"In line with our commitment to healthy public conversation, we are continuously evolving our policies by gathering feedback from a variety of partners to ensure Twitter is a place where everyone can feel safe," read the tweet shared on Twitter's official account.

Read more: Twitter lifts restrictions on accounts covering India's farmer protests

The social networking site reaffirmed that it does not permit the denial of violent events, including abusive references to specific events where protected categories were the primary victims. 

This policy now covers targeted and non-targeted content.

"Our hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies prohibit abuse and harassment of protected categories and cover a wide range of behaviours." read the statement shared by Twitter.

We’ve updated the Twitter Help Center to more clearly articulate when we will take enforcement action moving forward, it added.

