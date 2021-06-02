Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Reuters

Several wild elephants walk to Chinese city after 500km journey

Reuters

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

A herd of 15 wild elephants is nearing China's Kunming city on Wednesday, defying attempts to redirect them after a journey of several hundred kilometres from forests to the south.

The group of Asian elephants, which includes three calves, originally lived in a nature reserve, according to the official Xinhua, and has trekked for nearly 500km along highways and through fields of crops over the past months.

They were within a few kilometres of the edges of Kunming, a city of some 8 million, on the afternoon of June 2, according to state television CCTV.

A herd of elephants walk along a road in Eshan, Yunan, China, May 27, 2021 in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Eshan County Fang Yuan Car Care Center/via Reuters

While it is unclear why the elephants are moving north, the Xinhua report said a decline in edible plants in forest habitats has put pressure on the animals, whose numbers have grown in Yunnan in recent decades.

Conflicts between villagers and elephants can emerge as they leave protected areas to enter villages and eat crops. Some 6.8 million yuan ($1.1 million) of damage has been caused by this elephant herd, according to Xinhua.

Local governments in Yunnan, which borders Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, have used roadblocks and tonnes of food to try to shift the elephants' course over recent weeks, while evacuating residential areas.

