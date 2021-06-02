Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

The area surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode is reportedly under investigation due to the sudden appearance of human bones found by developers.

According to the report by Express, the bones were excavated barely 350 yards from the Sussex’s’ home and forensic anthropologists believe the bones are of a small Native American Chumash tribe dweller who lived in 700 AD.

Details regarding the investigation have been brought forward by a source close to The Sun and the insider was even quoted saying, “Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in. It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.”