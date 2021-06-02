Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

The area surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode is reportedly under investigation due to the sudden appearance of human bones found by developers.

According to the report by Express, the bones were excavated barely 350 yards from the Sussex’s’ home and forensic anthropologists believe the bones are of a small Native American Chumash tribe dweller who lived in 700 AD.

Details regarding the investigation have been brought forward by a source close to The Sun and the insider was even quoted saying, “Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in. It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat
Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert
Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation
Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz
Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles
Alicia Keys unveils 20th anniversary special ‘Songs in A Minor’

Alicia Keys unveils 20th anniversary special ‘Songs in A Minor’
BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’
Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split
Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self

Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self
BTS’s ‘Butter’ claims no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chat

BTS’s ‘Butter’ claims no.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chat
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Latest

view all