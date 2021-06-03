Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'

Singer Dua Lipa thanked her critics for the “online abuse” they hurled at her over her dancing and stage presence.

The Grammy winner celebrated four years of her debut album on her Instagram and thanked fans and her critics equally.

The 25-year-old shared that "getting bullied online made her want to dance her[expletive] off".

With her rise to fame critics noticed her rusty dancing skills and “dodgy” live performances and bullied the singer for it.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been listening to my music from the very beginning," she said.

"It's been four years since my debut album and I'm so grateful for all the incredible opportunities and amazing people I've met and incredible lessons I've learned, touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my [expletive] off, and just really get better, so thank you so much.

"For all things good and bad - for helping me grow. I'm forever grateful, and I'm excited for you guys to see what we've got coming up next.

"I would never have been able to make Future Nostalgia if it wasn't for this album. I guess 4 years really do fly by when you're having fun," she said.