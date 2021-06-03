Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa thanks critics for helping her 'get better'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Singer Dua Lipa thanked her critics for the “online abuse” they hurled at her over her dancing and stage presence.

The Grammy winner celebrated four years of her debut album on her Instagram and thanked fans and her critics equally.

The 25-year-old shared that "getting bullied online made her want to dance her[expletive] off".

With her rise to fame critics noticed her rusty dancing skills and “dodgy” live performances and bullied the singer for it.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has been listening to my music from the very beginning," she said. 

"It's been four years since my debut album and I'm so grateful for all the incredible opportunities and amazing people I've met and incredible lessons I've learned, touring for like three years, getting bullied online, which made me want to dance my [expletive] off, and just really get better, so thank you so much.

"For all things good and bad - for helping me grow. I'm forever grateful, and I'm excited for you guys to see what we've got coming up next.

"I'm so grateful for this album and all the incredible people I met and the lesson I learned.

"I would never have been able to make Future Nostalgia if it wasn't for this album. I guess 4 years really do fly by when you're having fun," she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours

Khloe Kardashian to 'stand by' Tristan Thompson's side amid fling rumours
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck continue to fuel romance rumours
Prince Harry admitted it was William who ‘saved’ him and not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admitted it was William who ‘saved’ him and not Meghan Markle

Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘terrifying’ birth of son Riley

Meghan Trainor weighs in on the ‘terrifying’ birth of son Riley
BTS reveal the secret behind the ‘Butter’ MV title name

BTS reveal the secret behind the ‘Butter’ MV title name
BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’

BTS unveil tropical remix for ‘Dynamite’
Kate Middleton knows how to ‘keep her feet on the ground’ unlike Diana: expert

Kate Middleton knows how to ‘keep her feet on the ground’ unlike Diana: expert
Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’

Hailey Bieber says she felt like a ‘bad person’ after being labelled a ‘fake Christian’
Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents

Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents
Taylor Swift urged to exit David O. Russell film over his allegedly abusive behavior

Taylor Swift urged to exit David O. Russell film over his allegedly abusive behavior

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Angelina Jolie ‘will never forgive’ Brad Pitt after getting joint custody of kids

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen

Buckingham Palace denies barring ethnic minorities from working for the Queen

Latest

view all