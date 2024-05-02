Prince William desperate to hide Kate Middleton from Prince Harry

Prince William reportedly intends on making sure the Sussexes come nowhere near Kate Middleton when she is at her most vulnerable.



This plan has been referenced and highlighted by a close friend of the Wales’.

This anonymous pal in question referenced the potential meet and greet when Prince Harry will land in the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary.

They began by saying, “Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now.”

This comes considering “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare)."

As of right now, “They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable,” the pal also added to GB News before signing off.