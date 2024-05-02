Royal expert breaks silence on King Charles' cancer treatment

A royal expert has just offered some candid insights into the health and wellbeing of King Charles, given his current cancer treatment.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond issued these sentiments while speaking to GB News.

She began by saying, “The King is being more than monitored. He's been treated.”

“In fact, he was having a treatment just yesterday afternoon. He confided in one of the patients that he was having his treatment.”

She also added, “We don't know what treatment that is, but he did discuss the cold cap, which is used during chemotherapy with another patient. Maybe that's what he's having. But certainly, the treatment is ongoing.”

“He was wearing his favourite tie, it is his C Rex tie. It's got little dinosaurs on it. And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful.”

She later also explained, “I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties.”

“Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs.”

“So it's a play on C rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat,” she also added before signing off.