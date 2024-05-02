 

Kate Middleton releases new snap of Princess Charlotte amid cancer recovery

By
Web Desk

May 02, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just surprised fans with a brand-new candid snap of their daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just taken to their social media accounts to wish their only daughter a happy ninth birthday.

The post in question has been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).

It features a short but concise caption as well as a rustic nature-esque picture of the Princess.

In the picture she can be seen leaning against a bed of pink and yellow flowers.

She also has on a denim skirt, dark tights, a red outer, paired with navy blue shirt and a floral frill popping up from her collar.

Even the caption reads, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! [birthday cake emoji] Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”