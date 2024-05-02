Kate Middleton releases new snap of Princess Charlotte amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton releases brand new snap of Princess Charlotte amid cancer recovery

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just surprised fans with a brand-new candid snap of their daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just taken to their social media accounts to wish their only daughter a happy ninth birthday.

The post in question has been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).

It features a short but concise caption as well as a rustic nature-esque picture of the Princess.

In the picture she can be seen leaning against a bed of pink and yellow flowers.

She also has on a denim skirt, dark tights, a red outer, paired with navy blue shirt and a floral frill popping up from her collar.

Even the caption reads, “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! [birthday cake emoji] Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”