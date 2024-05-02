Meghan Markle branded unable to rally around the sick and vulnerable

Meghan Markle’s inability to rally around the King and Kate Middleton, in their hour of crisis has just been highlighted by experts.



The former Editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie made these admissions while speaking to royal commentator Tessa Dunlop.

His admissions were shared during a heated exchange with Ms Dunlop and even led Mr MacKenzie to accuse the Duchess of giving the UK “a V sign.”

According to GB News, he was also quoted questioning the Duchess’ motives during the Firm’s most vulnerable moments and said, “instead of coming to the UK, perhaps to rally round the Royal Family in difficult times, both with the King and his and Kate, what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria.”

“She likes the title but she doesn't like the country. Why doesn't she just say so?”

She also refuted Ms Dunlop’s claims who attempted to side with the royal, and even called for more attention to be directed towards the issue with Ukraine.

However, Mr MacKenzie hit back at this time and said, “How do you know that Meghan going to Nigeria is going to give them a huge amount of pleasure? You're guessing at it, aren't you?”

“Everywhere else she's gone, she gets a huge raspberry. She comes over here, the most loved person that I can ever remember joining the Royal Family, and within half an hour, she said I'm not hanging around being told what to do by you lot, and she heads out to LA in the mansion. Honestly, she's not worth defending.”