Jennifer Lopez finds long-distance relationship a challenge with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly having a hard time navigating long-distance relationship with Ben Affleck as the duo living separately due to work commitments.



According to Life & Style, Affleck is in Los Angeles for the filming of the Accountant sequel while J.Lo is currently residing in New York City.

“This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while,” the insider said of the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2022 almost two decades after calling off their first engagement.

“And they’re both dealing with it in different ways," the source added.

The insider said that the Air director likes being busy but Lopez’s needy attitude and constant demand of attention is getting to his head.

“She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored,” the tipster said, adding, “But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody.”

Commenting on their relationship dynamics, the source said their “honeymoon is definitely over,” adding “The feeling is if they want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior.