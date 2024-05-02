King Charles excited to be back in action despite Camilla's efforts to slow him down

Queen Camilla revealed how “thrilled” King Charles was before making his first appearance, earlier this week, almost two months after cancer diagnosis.



However, the Queen Consort noted that she has been trying to hold the monarch back out of concern for his health, reported The Mirror.

Camilla gave the update during an event she hosted to honour the individuals who support sexual assault victims at a Buckingham Palace.

She commended the relaunch of a 'wash bag' initiative, which provides essential toiletries to victims, and acknowledged the power of kindness from strangers.

At the event, she told Teresa Tideman, chairman of In Kind Direct, “I think he was really thrilled to be out. I've been trying to hold him back."

This comes after Charles stepped out for his first public appearance since tragic news of cancer diagnosis alongside Queen Camilla.

The monarch was smiling ear-to-ear as he was captured at a cancer center to raise awareness of the importance of an early cancer diagnosis.

The King and Queen visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London to meet staff and patients after his doctors hinted at his “positive” recovery.