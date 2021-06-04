Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner's first trailer out

The first trailer of Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner is out, featuring an unexpected  rise of renowned TV chef Anthony Bourdain.

Beloved chef Bourdain, who committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 61, is the focus of the documentary, from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville.

The trailer for the film featured Bourdain’s friends and collaborators discussing his career, which brought him from kitchens in the US to worldwide TV fame with his Parts Unknown travel series.

“It was almost never about food, it was about Tony learning to be a better person,” Bourdain’s long-time friend David Chang said in the trailer.

In an old voiceover, Bourdain said: “You’re probably gonna find out about it anyway, so here’s a little pre-emptive truth-tell.

Bourdain reflected on his rise and sminute I was standing next to a deep fryer and the next, I was watching the sun set over the Sahara. What am I doing here?”

