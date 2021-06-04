Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on divorce with Kanye West

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Kim Kardashian said she feels like a failure because of her split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian came forth speaking up about her failed marriage with ex-husband Kanye West.

In the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star said she feels like a failure because of her split.

A clip from the show shows Kim walking into the frame while channeling her rage at a plate of cookies in the kitchen.

"Did I not say no to these cookies? Like, they have to be taken away. I gained 15 lbs., like, this is a joke. I'm gonna throw them in the toilet," she said.

"Where's my room? I just want to go to my room and never come out," Kim added. In response to the outrage, Khloe revealed, "Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger."

To this, Kim breaks down saying, "I honestly can't do this anymore. Why am I still in this like, place where I'm stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job …" 

She continued, "I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything." 

"I feel like a [expletive] failure, that it's like, a third [expletive] marriage," Kim added. "Yeah I feel like a [expletive] loser. But I can't even think about that like, I want to be happy." 

JoJo Siwa's pride party takes wrong turn after guest overdoses

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' set shut down again due to COVID

Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner's first trailer out

Seth Meyers recalls awkward encounter with Beyonce

Taylor Swift celebrates vinyl success with a remix of her Evermore track Willow

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet post about love after enjoying romantic outing with Ben Affleck

Sophie Turner leaves fans guessing with her cryptic post, shares 'Gay Pride' sticker

Chris Pratt likely to sign a big Netflix deal

David Schwimmer reacts to Ed Sheeran and Friends star Courteney Cox's 'routine' dance

Slew of auteurs and award-winners for reborn Cannes

Line-up of 24 films vying for coveted awards at Cannes

Jennifer Garner enjoys solo walk as romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heats up

