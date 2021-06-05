 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid cyber bullying row

Fashionista and Chrissy Teigen has officially decided to part ways with Netflix’s new film Never Have I Ever.

According to TMZ, the model had planned a voice-over role in the show’s second season but in light of recent changes, Variety notes the part may be recast.

For those unversed, the exit comes shortly after Teigen allegedly asked reality TV star and fellow model Courtney Stodden to “Take a dirt nap.”

Since the incident, Teigen even issued a formal apology via social media and it read, “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's father denies knowing about son's affair with Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Prince Charles' code name for Meghan Markle indicates what he truly feels

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour

Kesha prepares for U.S. summer tour
Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’

Rose McGowan talks about her battle with depression, calling it an ‘intense beast’
BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video

BTS unveil iconic ‘Dynamite’ dance practice video
Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'

Sophie Wessex reveals heartbreaking moment from Prince Philip's funeral: 'Everything stopped'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth's birthday this year
Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release

Cynthia Erivo announces ‘The Good’ single ahead of album release
Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Tom Felton breaks silence on Emma Watson romance buzz: ‘We are something’

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source

Kim Kardashian is ‘very happy’ to have divorced Kanye West: source
Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’

Prince Edward, Sophie take a dig at Harry, Meghan: ‘Oprah who? What interview?’
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Latest

view all