 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Schools in districts with low coronavirus positivity can reopen on Monday: NCOC

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

  • NCOC did not specify what it considers a low positivity ratio.
  • Last month, however, it had kept the bar at 5%.
  • PIA plane lands country with a million coronavirus vaccine doses.

The National Command and Operations Centre on Saturday said all educational institutes in districts with a low coronavirus positivity ratios could reopen Monday, June 7.

The NCOC, in the statement, did not specify what it considers a low positivity ratio, but last month, it had said educational institutes in districts where the ratio was less than 5% could reopen.

The forum also announced that a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane had landed in the country with a million coronavirus vaccine doses.

Related items

The body, which leads Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, said that the government is expanding its mass vaccination drive with a timely supply of vaccines.

"In June, Pakistan will receive a total of 11 million doses of Sinopharm, CanSino, and Sinovac vaccines."

Cases continue to decline

Pakistan reported an overall coronavirus positivity ratio below 4% for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to data released by the NCOC, the country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% today.

The country recorded 1,923 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 930,511.

It also reported 83 fatalities after which the death toll hit 21,189.

In addition to this, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far, with active cases recorded at 48,937.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi traders agree to put off decision to keep shops open till 8pm after talks with Sindh govt

Karachi traders agree to put off decision to keep shops open till 8pm after talks with Sindh govt
Afghan security advisor should be ashamed for maligning Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Afghan security advisor should be ashamed for maligning Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Fawad Chaudhry asks Shahbaz Sharif to appoint focal person for discussion on reforms

Fawad Chaudhry asks Shahbaz Sharif to appoint focal person for discussion on reforms
PM Imran Khan laments world's neglect of environmental issues

PM Imran Khan laments world's neglect of environmental issues
Punjab announces first STEM competition in government schools

Punjab announces first STEM competition in government schools
Who were four masked men looking for Nawaz?

Who were four masked men looking for Nawaz?
Unannounced load-shedding leaves Karachi citizens powerless

Unannounced load-shedding leaves Karachi citizens powerless
Weather update: Light drizzle expected in Karachi over next few hours

Weather update: Light drizzle expected in Karachi over next few hours
Luxury vehicle seized under FBR’s Anti-Benami Initiative in Islamabad

Luxury vehicle seized under FBR’s Anti-Benami Initiative in Islamabad
COVID-19: Pakistan's positivity rate under 4% for fifth consecutive day

COVID-19: Pakistan's positivity rate under 4% for fifth consecutive day
Pakistan to host World Environment Day today

Pakistan to host World Environment Day today
FATF's Asia-Pacific Group acknowledges Pakistan's progress in fight against money laundering

FATF's Asia-Pacific Group acknowledges Pakistan's progress in fight against money laundering

Latest

view all