Prince William ‘could never cope’ with being King: report

An expert recently weighed in on Prince William’s former shortcomings as the future King of England.

The claim was brought forward by royal photographer Arthur Edwards during his interview with ITV’s Royal Rota.

There he was quote saying, “Prince William has become an incredible statesman as well as our future King. We did two serious trips recently.”

One of which was “To Israel which was a minefield but he went through that minefield with great care. That really impressed me and that was when I realised that William has accepted this job and his role.”

He also went on to say, “There was a time when I felt that Prince William didn't want to do it. Those early days, I remember him saying to me 'no more pictures, Arthur, he couldn't cope with it. He has just become a colossus since.”

But now, “He has got this fabulous family and a wonderful wife who just seems to get everything right. She is never phased by any of the criticism, whatever they say she just acts with great dignity and charm.”

“They are a top team and a joy to work with too. That is the future and the future is really great. The way they are raising their children it is just wonderful.”