Prince Harry's intolerable and merciless savagery called unforgivable

Prince Harry has just come under fire for trotting out hypocrisy that is not appreciated and intolerable.



The Duke has just found himself on the receiving end of backlash for his past antics against the Royal household once more.

Everything regarding it has been referenced by royal commentator Lee Cohen.

He touched base on it all in an interview with GB News and discussed the couple’s US residency bid as well.

Mr Cohen began the chat by saying, “He launched unforgivable public attacks on them, published in his memoirs and accompanying interviews.”

“That kind of behaviour isn't appreciated on this side of the Atlantic anymore than it is on your side.”

“I have to make the caveat that not everyone, not all of my countrymen and women, feel this way. But those of us who don't read the tabloid, supermarket press are a bit more discerning in this,” he also added.

Because “On the one hand, Harry claims to still love his family dearly, as he said in interviews, etc. But in his autobiography, he savages them mercilessly, so it's really not appreciated.”

All in all, “the hypocrisy is not appreciated some of us just find it intolerable,” Mr Cohen also added before signing off.