Taylor Swift breaks silence on 'overwhelming' support over TTPD

Taylor Swift is completely “floored” by the love her fans have shown over her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Taking to her X account, the 34-year-old pop star said that her mind is blown by the incredible support.

“I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown on this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed,” she penned while sharing pictures from the recording process.

Taylor added, “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

The Fortnight hitmaker will be embarking on the European leg of her Eras Tour from May 9, with her first gig being in Paris.

For the next three months, Taylor will be rocking the stage in London, Paris, Stockholm, Milan, Vienna, Madrid, Lisbon and Dublin.

Previously an insider told US Sun that she plans on turning the journey into a mini vacation with her and Travis Kelce’s families.

Her parents Andrea and Scott Swift will accompany her in a group with the NFL star and his folks Donna and Ed Kelce, according to the tip.