‘Unforgivable' Prince Harry lacks dignified, respectful silence on anything he dislikes

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for lacking any kind of dignified, respectful silence out of respect for his family.



Everything regarding the US residency bid has been referenced by royal commentator Lee Cohen.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

During that conversation he addressed all the fears surrounding a potential backlash by Americans.

While Mr Cohen admits, “Harry is free to live wherever he wants, but it's really staggering.”

“It's staggering that a prince of the blood has declared residence in another country, my country, and has no domicile in the land of his birth, and even has considered taking citizenship in a foreign country.”

“If Harry felt disinclined to royal service, all he had to do was withdraw and keep a dignified, respectful silence out of respect for his family,” after all.

“Which is family, which is a part of a beloved thousand-year pillar of British society. It's not any family.”

All in all, “He launched unforgivable public attacks on them, published in his memoirs and accompanying interviews.”