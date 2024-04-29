Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to share a major secret with King Charles 'before it is too late'

Prince Harry has confirmed his UK return for Invictus Games next month after King Charles announced to resume his public-facing duties this week.



The Invictus Games Foundation spokesperson confirmed on social media on Sunday, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

However, the statement does not show Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet will join Harry for his UK visit.

Now, the insiders have told the Woman’s Day Prince Harry ‘desperately’ wants to bring Archie with him, but he won’t do it without Meghan’s approval.

The sources claim, “Harry knows how much it would mean for his dad [King Charles] to see Archie.”

“He’s so proud of his children, and now that Archie’s personality is coming out more each day, he wants his dad to enjoy him too. He sees himself, his dad, his mum, even [his brother] William in Archie,” the royal insiders claimed.

The sources went on to say, “He wants to share that with Charles before it’s too late.

“No one ever expected the duchess to come, but Harry was hoping she’ll allow Archie to see his grandfather, considering the terrible circumstances with his health.”