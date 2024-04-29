Meghan Markle issues strong warning to Prince Harry over Archie

Meghan Markle has issued a strong warning to her husband Prince Harry about their son Prince Archie, who is turning five on May 6.



According to a report by the Woman’s Day, Meghan has warned Harry that their son Archie is never setting foot in London as the Duke has confirmed his UK trip for Invictus Games in May.

The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

The Woman’s Day, citing insiders, reported, “Harry desperately wants to bring Archie with him, but he won’t do it without Meghan’s approval.”

The royal source further claims, “No one ever expected the duchess to come, but Harry was hoping she’ll allow Archie to see his grandfather, considering the terrible circumstances with his health.”

The insiders claim the big issue for Meghan when going to the UK has always been security and therefore, she is concerned for safety of Archie.

Meghan has been planning a birthday party for Archie in US that appears to be going ahead regardless of Prince Harry's 'work commitments’, the source further claims.