Mike Tindall may replace Prince Harry as Invictus Games patron, warns royal expert

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Harry, has claimed that the Invictus Games 'want to replace Prince Harry with Mike Tindall' in a huge snub.



Speaking to GB News, the royal author claimed, “Mike Tindall has been made a patron of the Invictus Games. I wonder if that is a way to ease Harry out. He has been very nice about Harry.”

Angela went on saying, “It has become too royal. Much too royal. Meghan makes the speeches and she actually led a march with some of the ex-military people who were either physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged during their fighting.”

The royal expert’s remarks came as the charity confirmed on Sunday that the Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Meghan Markle is not expected to join Harry as the statement does not mention her attendance.