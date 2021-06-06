 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
Web Desk

Eminem reacts to Marvel invitation

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Eminem on Saturday said he is honored to have been invited to X-Men Hellfire Gala.

Taking to Twitter, the Detroit rapper shared the invitation from the Marvel studios and thanked them for inviting him to the event.

The list of VIP Guests who would attend the event also included Jimmy Kimmel and several other celebrities.

"Thanks for the honor Marvel," Eminem captioned his post. The invite read "RSVP for Eminem. 

"X Accepts with pleasure. ___ Declines with regret."

Fans of the "Lose Yourself" rapper, while expressing their excitement on the news, said they were eagerly waiting for the event.  

