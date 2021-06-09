 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is opening up about his first Academy Award win for Joker.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Gladiator star, 46, said he was ‘terrified’ about the idea of getting up on stage and giving an acceptance speech.

"I'll be honest with you here. I did not want to get up anywhere and do anything. I was not excited about the opportunity. It's just not who I am. I was full of fear," said Phoenix.

He went on to say that he was "in that situation and there was a part of me that just wanted to say, 'Thanks so much, great, goodnight.' But I felt like I had to...If I'm up here, I can't just thank my mom."

The actor ended up delivering a powerful speech about injustices and animal rights as he accepted his award for Joker in 2020: "I have been a scoundrel all my life, I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

“I think that's when we're at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption," he had said.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues
Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Offset claims he helped Joe Biden win presidency

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift helped her navigate her style during teenage
Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role

Tom Hiddleton talks about ‘Loki’ as he marks 10 years since bagging the Marvel role
Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'

Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'
Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West
Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister

Meghan and Harry's son Archie 'very happy' after birth of baby sister
Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Jeffree Star shoots down Kanye West romance buzz: ‘He is not for me’

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'

Prince Harry super 'doting dad' to daughter Lilibet: 'He's obsessed with her'
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ‘packing up’ Miami abode to live in LA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle introduce baby Lilibet to Queen on video call

Latest

view all