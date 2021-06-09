Joaquin Phoenix says he was ‘terrified’ and ‘not excited’ about his 2020 Oscar win

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix is opening up about his first Academy Award win for Joker.



Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Gladiator star, 46, said he was ‘terrified’ about the idea of getting up on stage and giving an acceptance speech.

"I'll be honest with you here. I did not want to get up anywhere and do anything. I was not excited about the opportunity. It's just not who I am. I was full of fear," said Phoenix.

He went on to say that he was "in that situation and there was a part of me that just wanted to say, 'Thanks so much, great, goodnight.' But I felt like I had to...If I'm up here, I can't just thank my mom."

The actor ended up delivering a powerful speech about injustices and animal rights as he accepted his award for Joker in 2020: "I have been a scoundrel all my life, I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

“I think that's when we're at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption," he had said.