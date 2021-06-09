South African woman reportedly gives birth to 10 babies, could break Guinness World Record

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, pictured here a month ago, gave birth on Monday, June 7, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@NewsMother

A woman in South Africa has reportedly given birth to 10 babies on Monday, June 7, the BBC reported, citing the country's Pretoria News.

The woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, has given birth to seven boys and three girls. According to her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, scans during the pregnancy had shown that Sithole was carrying eight babies in her womb. She, however, gave birth to 10 babies.

"It's seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," Tsotetsi said told Pretoria News.

One of the couple's relatives, who chose not to be identified, said that five of the babies were born naturally, while the other five were delivered through caesarean section.

According to the report, Sithole could break the Guinness World Record for giving birth to the maximum number of babies at a time. When asked, Guinness told the BBC that it is investigating the matter.

The current world record is held by an American woman, who delivered eight children in 2009. In May, a 25-year-old Moroccan woman had given birth to nine babies, all of who are doing well at a clinic, the report said.

According to doctors, most pregnancies involving multiple fetuses end up prematurely.

"Multiple births involving more than three babies are rare and often the result of fertility treatments - but in this case, the couple claim they conceived naturally," the BBC reported.

