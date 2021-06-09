 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Reuters

United States to buy 500 mn doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for other countries: US media

Picture showing vials of the coronavirus vaccine while the logo of Pfizer Inc. could be seen in the background. Photo: Reuters.

  • US will purchase 200 million shots this year and 300 million in the first half of next year.
  • Will donate them to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union.
  • The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine facility that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries.

The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine doses to about 100 countries over the next two years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The United States will purchase 200 million shots this year and 300 million in the first half of next year, the person said. It will donate them to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, the person added.

The donations will go through the COVAX vaccine facility that distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries and is backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce the plans as soon as Thursday, the person said. Biden was headed on Wednesday to Britain for the Group of Seven meeting of the world's wealthiest countries.

