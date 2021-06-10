 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Sindh govt announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Picture showing students undertaking an examination. Photo: File.

The Sindh Education Department on Thursday announced that the exams for grade 12 (intermediate second year) will be held from July 25, 2021, while matric exams will be conducted from July 5.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the exams for grade 11 (intermediate first year) will take place after the conclusion of the grade 12 exams.

As per the earlier decision of the government, examinations will only be held for the elective subjects, while practical exams will not be conducted. 

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that the exam will be based on a 60 % condensed syllabus, while the duration of the exams will be two hours.

The minister said that the exam paper will be based on 50% MCQs, 30% short questions, and 20% long questions. 




