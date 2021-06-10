 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

'Inkaar': Indian bride refuses to marry groom over gutka eating habit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Image for representation only. Photo: File.

A bride has reportedly refused to marry the groom right before solemnising the marriage after she saw him consuming ghutka. 

The incident took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to local media reports, all preparations for the wedding ceremony had been done and the bride's family was eagerly waiting for the guests to arrive.

However, when the barat arrived and the bride saw her groom-to-be chewing ghutka, she put herself in a bad mood and refused to marry the man.

The woman's parents tried to convince her not to call the wedding off but all the pleas fell on deaf ears and she remained adamant about her decision. 

Once the wedding was called off, it left a bitter taste in everyone's mouths, after which all the gifts that the families had exchanged on the occasion were returned. Consequently, the barat also went back.

Such cases are not isolated in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, another incident took place when the groom got drunk and insisted the bride dance with him. At this, she got upset and called the wedding off. 

