Friday Jun 11 2021
Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin looked amazing as she flashed her toned tummy in a white crop top during a lunch date with mom Lisa Rinna ahead of her 20th birthday.

Amelia was all smiles as she enjoyed a pre-birthday lunch, offered by her mom, at the Glen Deli in Bel Air, California on Wednesday.

The charming model, who has been enjoying dreamed life with Scott Disick, was later joined by dad Harry Hamlin.

The soon-to-be 20-year-old dropped jaws as she flashed her washboard abs in a stunning top adorned with 'gemini' which she paired with pink tie dye sweatpants.

The model drew attention to her midriff with a belly chain and hid her brown eyes underneath oversized black sunglasses.

Amelia's boyfriend Scott Disick turned 38 a few weeks ago with the beauty referring to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as 'my love,' in a gushing birthday tribute.

