Russia lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice.

ISLAMABAD: Russia has lifted the ban on importing Pakistani rice.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam said that the ban on the import of Pakistani rice was imposed two years ago due to differences in quality.

He said that there is a market of 2.5 million tonnes of Pakistani rice in Russia and Pakistan is exporting rice to 140 countries.

On the other hand, the Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Russia has initially given permission to four firms to export rice, while more companies will be allowed after inspection by Russian authorities.

"Breakthrough in rice exports! We are glad to share that Russia has allowed the import of Pakistan’s rice from 11 June 2021. Initially, 4 firms have been allowed & more will be allowed after virtual inspection by Russian Authorities which would be coordinated by DPP," he wrote on Twitter.

