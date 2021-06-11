 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Four PAF officers promoted to rank of air vice-marshal

Friday Jun 11, 2021

The government has promoted four officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of air vice-marshal on Friday. Photos: Pakistan Air Force.

The government has promoted four officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of air vice-marshal on Friday, a statement released by the PAF confirmed. 

The promoted officers include Air Vice-Marshal Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice-Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada, Air Vice-Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Irfan.

Air Vice-Marshal Khalid Mehmood was commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, and an operational airbase. He is a recipient of the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1991. During his career, he has served as the Director Network Bases at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, and Commandant CAE PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Salman Abbas Shah was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing and served as the Managing Director of the Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad Irfan was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May 1991. During his career, he has served as Deputy Managing Director JF-17 project at Kamra.

He has also served as Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. Like the other three, he is also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

