 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
APP

Budget 2021-22: Govt proposes 10% increase in pensions, salaries

By
APP

Friday Jun 11, 2021

  • Govt proposes increase in orderly allowance from Rs14,000 to Rs17,500 per month.
  • Integrated allowance of grade 1 to 5 employees increased from Rs450 to Rs900.
  • To minimise inflationary pressures, govt increases minimum wage to Rs20,000 per month.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced the addition of an ad-hoc relief of 10% in the salaries and pensions of federal government employees.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, in his budget speech, announced that the increase in salaries and pensions would be applicable from July 1 of this year.

The government also proposed an increase in the orderly allowance from 14,000 to Rs 17,500 per month. Apart from this, the integrated allowance of grade 1 to 5 employees was increased from Rs 450 to Rs 900. 

Similarly, to minimise the inflationary pressures, especially on the labourers and workers, the government has increased the minimum wage to Rs 20,000 per month.

More From Pakistan:

Budget 2021: PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal calls 10% increase in salary 'worst joke'

Budget 2021: PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal calls 10% increase in salary 'worst joke'
Govt employees protest outside parliament as budget is unveiled

Govt employees protest outside parliament as budget is unveiled
Four PAF officers promoted to rank of air vice-marshal

Four PAF officers promoted to rank of air vice-marshal
Russia lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice

Russia lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice

HEC to get Rs42.45 billion in new budget

HEC to get Rs42.45 billion in new budget

Budget 2021-22: Small cars, motorcycles may become cheaper

Budget 2021-22: Small cars, motorcycles may become cheaper

Budget 2021-22: Government sets 4.8% growth target for next year

Budget 2021-22: Government sets 4.8% growth target for next year
'Everyone will be happy' with budget 2021-22, says PM Imran Khan

'Everyone will be happy' with budget 2021-22, says PM Imran Khan
Summer vacation dates to be announced soon in Punjab, says Murad Raas

Summer vacation dates to be announced soon in Punjab, says Murad Raas
Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan's Kharan: ISPR

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan's Kharan: ISPR
The legal implications of online examinations

The legal implications of online examinations
Karachi still among world's least liveable cities in 2021

Karachi still among world's least liveable cities in 2021

Latest

view all