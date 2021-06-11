 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Web Desk

Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed

Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

The title of upcoming superhero movie 'Aquman 2' has been revealed as the film enters production.

Filmmaker  James Wan unveiled the name of the film which stars "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa in the lead role. According to Wan, the film will be titled "The Lost Kingdom".

Jason Momoa plays "Aquaman" while  Amber Heard is expected to return as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm in the sequel to original "Aquaman" which released in 2018.

Amber is returning to the franchise after months  of speculations that she has been fired from the movie after the controversy stemming from her legal battle former husband Johnny  Depp.


