Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed

The title of upcoming superhero movie 'Aquman 2' has been revealed as the film enters production.

Filmmaker James Wan unveiled the name of the film which stars "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa in the lead role. According to Wan, the film will be titled "The Lost Kingdom".

Jason Momoa plays "Aquaman" while Amber Heard is expected to return as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm in the sequel to original "Aquaman" which released in 2018.

Amber is returning to the franchise after months of speculations that she has been fired from the movie after the controversy stemming from her legal battle former husband Johnny Depp.



