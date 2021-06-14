 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Reuters

Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis suffers memory loss after PSL concussion

Reuters

Monday Jun 14, 2021

South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said he suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday but is confident of making a quick return to action.

Du Plessis collided with Quetta Gladiators team mate Mohammad Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

The 36-year-old lay prone on the ground while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was taken to hospital.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support," du Plessis wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon."

Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute.

The Gladiators also had to use a concussion substitute in their previous match when West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on his helmet by a Mohammad Musa bouncer in the match against Islamabad United.

Russell was checked over by a physio and was allowed to bat on but was out in the very next ball. He was taken to hospital, with Naseem Shah playing as concussion substitute.

Quetta play Lahore Qalandars in their next match on Tuesday.

