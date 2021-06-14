Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission

Illustration. Geo.tv/ Files

GUJRANWALA: A man brutally beat his wife in front of their children when he found out she spent his money without seeking permission, police said Monday.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered against the accused Usman Arshad, the incident took place on June 10 in Gujranwala's DC Colony area.

The couple's children and a maid witnessed the violent incident taking place, the police said, adding that the children kept crying and begging their father to stop but all the pleas fell on deaf ears.

Police added that Arshad has been arrested and a case of domestic violence has been registered against him at the Cantt Police Station.



In 2020, Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index report published by the World Economic Forum. According to a 2019 report of the National Institute of Population Studies, 24.5 % of Pakistani girls and women aged 15-49 experience intimate partner physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, data by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women’s rights, shows that between 2004 and 2006, 4,734 women faced sexual violence, 1,800 reported domestic violence committed against them, while about 5,500 women were kidnapped.