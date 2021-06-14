Pakistan cricket team won't be allowed to take families on England, West Indies tours

Pakistan cricket team players will reportedly not be allowed to take their families with them on the upcoming tours to England and West Indies.



According to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the national team is scheduled to visit England for an ODI and T20 series this month, after which it will leave England for West Indies.

The support staff and team will go on tour without family members, the PCB sources said.

Due to the coronavirus, families were not allowed to accompany the players on previous tours to England, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe, while in the home series, the PCB allowed families to accompany the players in the bio-secure bubble.

The Pakistan team will leave for its England tour on June 25. The team will then leave for West Indies after a white-ball series.

In a statement issued by the PCB on Monday, it was said that the Pakistan squad for England and West Indies tours will assemble on 20 June in Lahore, where they will stay in a complete room isolation till 25 June.

The first coronavirus testing of these squad members will be held on June 16 in their homes. Their arrival test will be conducted on June 20 in the bio-secure bubble of Lahore.



Squad members will undergo their next COVID-19 test on June 23, after which they will depart for Manchester on 25 June via chartered flight from Lahore.

The remaining members will join the national men’s squad for England tour from Abu Dhabi. They will travel on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

Pakistan squad will travel to Derby from Manchester on 25 June, where they will undergo ten-day isolation.

All squad members will stay in a complete room isolation for first three days but they will be allowed to train for the next seven days of isolation.

After completing their isolation in Derby, Pakistan squad will travel to Cardiff, where they will feature in the first ODI against the home team on 8 July.

On completion of the three-match ODI series against England, the members of the ODI squad will travel back to Pakistan on 15 July.

National men’s cricket team will travel to West Indies on 21 July, where they will be joined by the Test players on 26 July from Pakistan.

The five T20I match series between both sides will be played from 27 July to 3 August after which the T20I players will travel back to Pakistan.

Squads

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Tests: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Yasir Shah (Balochistan, subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab).

Here are the schedules for both tours:

Schedule of England tour

25 June – Departure for Manchester

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

Schedule of West Indies tour