Monday Jun 14 2021
Monday Jun 14, 2021

Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey

Thomas Markle recently went in guns blazing against Oprah Winfrey for her decision to ‘cash’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in.

Meghan Markle’s father got candid about it all during his interview with 60 Minutes Austraila alongside host Mr Tom Steinfort.

There he admitted, “I don't know if I'm going to get sued for that. That is just my opinion, it just seems to me that she is just pushing to get more and more out of it.”

“Apple's stock is going up, her show is going up. To have someone bare their soul on four or five different shows to 50,60 million people, even Dr Phil wouldn't do that.”

He also added, “I think it is a set-up. I think Oprah is patting herself on the back and making a lot of money on this. Her shows went up 25 percent so obviously there is money, a lot of it. I'm sure she gives Harry and Meghan money but I don't think it compensates for what they are doing.”

