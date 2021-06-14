 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood

Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood

Singer songwriter Meghan Trainor recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the shocking strength she found in herself after giving birth.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet the singer was quoted saying, “I'm a [expletive]. I didn't know how strong I was. A lot of people are like, 'Wow, you're so tough and strong.' And I'm always in my head [thinking], 'No, I'm so weak.”

“And I also feel like 16 and pregnant - I feel so young in my head. But because of going to the doctor appointments by myself, I had to really become an adult and I'm very impressed with myself.”

“My discipline has been amazing. So I'm super-proud, and I know now that I can achieve anything. I'm like, if I can get through that C-section, man, I can do anything.”

