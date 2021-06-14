 
pakistan
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

File photo. 

A 45-year old man died in Karachi after being bitten by a dog, said Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali on Monday.

The doctor said that the 45-year-old, who was a resident of Karachi’s Orangi Town, was admitted to the JPMC a day earlier after his health deteriorated. She added that the patient was bitten by the dog three months ago and passed away as he did not get the rabies vaccine at the right time.

'Think about human rights too,' SHC tells Karachi petitioner seeking end to dog shooting

Earlier this month, the Sindh High Court told a petitioner seeking an end to the shooting of dogs by authorities, that "dogs bite children and elderly everyday" and "animal right activists should think about human rights too".

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the killing of dogs is a violation of animal rights.

Read more: Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bite cases

"Dogs are being shot dead in Karachi, and this practice should be stopped. Protecting animal rights is necessary," stressed the lawyer.

The court said that while the petitioner is working for animal welfare, they must also consider human rights.

"Do you have no pity for the children who are being bit by [rabid] dogs?" asked the court.

Read more: MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

"If you wish to do anything for human rights, then let's talk on that," the court added.

The court sought a complete record on dog bites from the petitioner's counsel and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

