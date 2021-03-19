Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bites' cases

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

  • Sindh government cautions people against shooting or poisoning dogs
  • Complaint centre will work to ensure that stray dogs are rabies-free and will also try to control the population of dogs across the country.
  • People can register complaints on 021-99211398 and 021-99211399

The Sindh government has set up a complaint centre to tackle the issue of rising incidents of dog bites across the province, Jang reported on Friday.

An advertisement issued by the provincial government stated that authorities have decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate dogs across the province.

The campaign will work to ensure that the stray animals are not infected with rabies and will also work on controlling the population of stray dogs across the province.

Read more: Order to suspend Faryal Talpur over rising dog-bite cases 'worrying': Sherry Rehman

In its advertisement, the Sindh government said the shooting and poisoning stray dogs are not viable options, adding that authorities have adopted a modern and scientific method to vaccinate and neuter the animals hence people should avail this service and ensure dogs are not subjected to violence.

Moreover, people can also register complaints related to stray dogs on the helpline numbers 021-99211398 and 021-99211399.

