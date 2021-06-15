 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Jennifer Lopez introduces Ben Affleck to her kids as they enjoy intimate dinner in Malibu

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemed to be more serious about their rekindled relationship as they enjoyed a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. 

Lopez seemingly introduced her rumoured boyfriend Affleck to her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony).

They were apparently celebrating J.Lo's sister Linda’s 50th birthday.

The pop star looked amazing in a white maxi dress, a brown belt and a crocodile bag. She also wore her signature massive gold hoops and a half-up high ponytail.

On the other hand, The actor was looking dashing in a black button-down shirt and matching pants and a gray peacoat.

The Oscar winner - who is father to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - was previously seen spending time with his own family, celebrating his kids' graduations.

Affleck and Lopez, who were previously engaged but called things off in 2004. They rekindled their romance after the singer ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez following rumors that he had cheated on her.

